EU Gives Conditional OK To Lufthansa Air Berlin Assets Buy

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 1:55 PM EST) -- The European Union’s competition watchdog gave its seal of approval to Lufthansa’s acquisition of a unit of bankrupt Air Berlin, saying on Thursday that the airline’s decision to limit its presence at Germany’s Dusseldorf airport is an appropriate remedy to avoid antitrust concerns.



Deutsche Lufthansa AG will be allowed to take over Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter GmbH for €18 million ($21.2 million), ending a monthslong back-and-forth with the European Commission over the airline’s acquisition of Air Berlin’s assets. The acquisition was initially part of a €210 million deal...

