DOD Issues Guidance For Recruiting Transgender Troops

Law360, Nashville (December 21, 2017, 4:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has issued detailed guidance, made public Wednesday, regarding how military recruiters should process transgender recruits, amid an ongoing legal battle over whether the DOD can delay a court-ordered Jan. 1 deadline to accept those recruits.



The administrative guidance document, dated Dec. 8 but only recently made public and issued by Military Entrance Processing Command commander David Kemp, lays out the requirements for how MEPCOM staff should process new transgender recruits, which it notes is a mandatory requirement beginning Jan. 1....

