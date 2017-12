Chinese Lender Raises $108M After Slashing IPO

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:13 PM EST) -- Chinese microlender LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. raised $108 million through a sharply downsized initial public offering Thursday that priced at the bottom of its range, a deal that came to market amid a regulatory crackdown by Chinese authorities on online lenders.



LexinFintech sold 12 million American depositary shares at $9 each, the bottom of its forecast range of $9 to $11. The final deal size was down from an original, $500 million estimate that LexinFintech provided to regulators last month when it filed its IPO.



Since that...

To view the full article, register now.