Treasury, FHFA Allow Fannie And Freddie To Retain Capital

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 12:00 PM EST) -- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be allowed to build up a capital buffer of $3 billion each under an agreement announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the regulator that oversees the government-backed mortgage companies.



The deal between the Treasury Department and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which has served as the conservator of Fannie and Freddie since a 2008 bailout of the firms, will allow the government sponsored-enterprises to hold on to around $3 billion worth of capital to protect against...

To view the full article, register now.