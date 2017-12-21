Chinese Ride-Hailing Biz Didi Snags $4B From Investors

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 12:40 PM EST) -- China’s Didi Chuxing Technology Co., which offers a ride-hailing service akin to Uber, has brought in more than $4 billion from a group of private investors, according to a Thursday statement.

The money is meant to support Didi in artificial intelligence capacity-building, international expansion and other new business initiatives, such as the development of new energy vehicle service networks.

The identities of the investors were not disclosed, though Didi did note in a statement that “in a testament to strong investor confidence in the strategic vision...
