German Anti-Fraud Tax Rule Too Broad, EU's Top Court Rules

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 3:07 PM EST) -- Germany’s anti-abuse rule that denies withholding tax exemptions on dividend payments that German subsidiaries make to their parent companies in different countries is too overreaching to comply with European Union law, the EU’s high court concluded on Wednesday.



The question of exemption — referred to the European Court of Justice by a Cologne court — stems from the EU’s parent-subsidiary directive, under which subsidiaries in one EU country are spared withholding taxes when paying dividends to entities in another EU country. Against that backdrop is a...

