US Producers Cheer As Japan Backs Common Food Names

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 12:25 PM EST) -- The Japanese government drew plaudits from U.S. food producers Wednesday for its commitment to treat food names like parmesan and bologna as generic terms under Tokyo's recently enacted trade agreement with the European Union.



Assembled under the Consortium for Common Food Names, the U.S. producers breathed a sigh of relief, as they had long feared that a restrictive list of so-called geographical indications, GIs, would shut them out of the lucrative Japanese market.



“Japan took the right steps in preserving the vast majority of terms that...

