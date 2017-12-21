Huawei Is Latest To Sign Smartphone Patent Deal With Nokia
Nokia has recently signed such agreements with smartphone makers that included Apple and Xiaomi. The terms of the deal announced Thursday are confidential, the company said.
"Huawei is one of China's largest companies and is among the world's leading smartphone manufacturers,” Maria Varsellona, Nokia's chief legal officer, said in a statement Thursday. “[W]e are delighted to welcome...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login