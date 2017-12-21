Huawei Is Latest To Sign Smartphone Patent Deal With Nokia

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 3:34 PM EST) -- Nokia said Thursday that it had signed a multiyear smartphone patent license agreement with Chinese telecom company Huawei, a move that adds to the Finnish firm's growing patent portfolio.



Nokia has recently signed such agreements with smartphone makers that included Apple and Xiaomi. The terms of the deal announced Thursday are confidential, the company said.



"Huawei is one of China's largest companies and is among the world's leading smartphone manufacturers,” Maria Varsellona, Nokia's chief legal officer, said in a statement Thursday. “[W]e are delighted to welcome...

To view the full article, register now.