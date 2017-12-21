Senate's Extenders Bill Prolongs Targeted Tax Benefits

By David Hansen

Law360, Washington (December 21, 2017, 7:57 PM EST) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, introduced a bill Wednesday that would renew expiring tax breaks that benefit the renewable energy industry, Native Americans and other groups.

Most of the more than 30 tax breaks included in the Tax Extender Act of 2017 expired at the end of 2016 and would be extended for two years through the end of 2018. Among the provisions included in the bill are incentives for renewable energy production, alternative fuel vehicle refueling stations and Native American coal facilities....
