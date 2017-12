Ill.'s Billy Goat Tavern Sues Mo. Potato Chip Co. Over TM

Law360, Springfield (December 21, 2017, 8:02 PM EST) -- Chicago's Billy Goat Tavern filed suit in Illinois federal court Wednesday, claiming a Missouri company selling potato chips under the name "The Billy Goat Chip Company," infringes on the tavern’s trademarks and tarnishes the goodwill of the Billy Goat brand.



St. Louis-based Billy Goat Chip Company began selling potato chips under that name in 2009, and applied for a trademark in 2010. But the Billy Goat Tavern said the chip company’s trademark violates the trademark the tavern obtained in 1984 for the mark that had been...

