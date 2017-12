Ill. Court Won't Bite On Dog Groomer's IP Suit Coverage Bid

Law360, Los Angeles (December 21, 2017, 3:48 PM EST) -- Sentinel Insurance Co. needn't defend pet groomer Beach for Dogs Corp. in a competitor's trademark infringement and unfair competition suit, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday, holding that an exclusion in the insurer's policy for intellectual properly claims clearly applies.



The insurance company had originally sued Beach for Dogs in February, seeking a declaratory judgment that it was not on the hook for defending the Chicago-area business in the underlying suit filed by grooming competitor Woofbeach.



Sentinel contended the policy's IP exclusion precludes coverage for Woofbeach's...

