Cancer-Focused Biopharma Co. Tallies $60M Funding Round

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:30 PM EST) -- Biopharmaceutical firm FLX Bio Inc. on Thursday said its latest funding round brought in $60 million from new and existing investors that will help the company advance a leading treatment through clinical trials and push forward with other drug candidate programs.



Alphabet Inc. venture capital arm GV was one of several new investors in the San Francisco-headquartered firm, while existing contributors The Column Group, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Topspin Partners and Celgene Corp. returned to FLX Bio during its Series C funding round. The funds...

