Ford, Mazda Again Recall Pickups With Takata Air Bags

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 7:53 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it and Mazda are upping a recall to include more than 380,000 pickup trucks made in the mid-2000s equipped with potentially fatal Takata air bags that can explode and have killed at least 20 people around the world.



This is the second time that a recall has been issued for 2004 to 2006 Ford Ranger and Ford-made Mazda B-Series trucks originally recalled in 2015 and 2016. The original recall involved a temporary repair and the superseding recall will require customers...

