3 Takeaways Squeezed Out Of Juicer's Insurance Battle

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 3:00 PM EST) -- In Tree Top Inc. v. Starr Indem. & Liab. Co., No. 1:15-CV-03155-SMJ, 2017 WL 5664718 (E.D. Wash. Nov. 21, 2017), the Eastern District of Washington rejected an insurer’s attempt to escape insurance coverage for a Proposition 65 lawsuit filed against juice maker Tree Top Inc. Tree Top’s insurer, Starr Indemnity and Liability Co., had argued that the Prop. 65 claims were not “first made” when the lawsuit was filed against Tree Top, but instead were “first made” over a year earlier when the Environmental Law Foundation...

To view the full article, register now.