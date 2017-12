Ex-EPA Judge Tapped To Helm NJ Environmental Agency

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 5:33 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy on Thursday appointed former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency judge Catherine McCabe to helm the state’s Department of Environmental Protection when he replaces Gov. Chris Christie in January.



Citing the need for leadership that “acknowledges the reality of climate change,” the incoming Democrat hailed McCabe, a 22-year alum of the EPA, as a strong leader who would base policy on science, not politics. McCabe will replace DEP Commissioner Bob Martin, whom Christie appointed to the post in 2010.



“New Jersey needs a...

