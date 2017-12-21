Limitations Statute Swap Revives Ill. Atty's Vacation Pay Suit

By Lauraann Wood

Law360, Chicago (December 21, 2017, 8:40 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals panel on Wednesday revived a former state’s attorney’s bid for $30,000 in unpaid accrued vacation time, saying the lower court applied the wrong statute of limitations to his claim.

The unanimous three-judge panel held the 10-year statute of limitations outlined in the state’s Wage Payment and Collection Act applies to the back pay claim filed by Charles Prorok, a former Winnebago County assistant state’s attorney. It rejected the county’s argument that his claim was barred under the Illinois Tort Immunity Act’s one-year...
