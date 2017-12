8th Circ. Affirms 8-Year Sentence For Securities Fraudster

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 7:58 PM EST) -- A Missouri resident who bilked his alcoholic and disabled acquaintances out of $330,000 by asking them to invest in an insurance startup that he treated as a personal piggy bank can't escape his eight-year sentence, the Eighth Circuit ruled Thursday, affirming a lower court's post-trial sentencing.



Robert S. Beyer was convicted of wire fraud and "unlawful monetary transaction" after a January jury trial that centered on his work with Heroic Life Assurance Co., an insurance company he formed in 2011.



In a unanimous opinion, the three-judge...

