Commerce Slammed For Self-Triggered Aluminum Probe

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to self-initiate an investigation of Chinese aluminum raises serious questions about the agency’s ability to conduct the probe in a fair and impartial manner, a respondent-side attorney said Thursday.



Commerce took the rare step of launching anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations in November without receiving a petition from U.S. producers, a step it has not taken in more than 25 years.



The move sent shockwaves through the respondent side of the trade bar, a sentiment voiced by Mowry & Grimson...

