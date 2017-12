PTAB Designates CBM 'Time Of Filing' Decision Precedential

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 3:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board announced Thursday it has designated as precedential a decision in which an expanded PTAB panel declined to adopt a “time of filing” rule that would change how judges evaluate whether a patent is eligible for covered business method review.



An expanded panel in late September declined to adopt a rule suggested by Facebook Inc. that would have required PTAB judges considering a CBM petition to assess the patent’s claims as they existed at the time the petition was filed...

