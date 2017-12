CFPB Plans To Reopen Mortgage Disclosure Rulemaking

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:15 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it intends to “reconsider” a 2015 rule expanding disclosures that banks and other mortgage lenders have to make, and ease lenders into complying with the rule when it takes effect in January.



The CFPB, under the leadership of Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, said it intends to reopen the rulemaking process on the bureau’s 2015 update to the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. That update, which is set to kick in on Jan. 1, increased the...

