Texas Comptroller Announces 2018 Tax Amnesty Program

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 7:26 PM EST) -- Texas’ comptroller said Thursday some Lone Star state taxpayers will be allowed to come clean about their unpaid state tax liabilities without paying interest or penalties for about two months next year.



The temporary tax amnesty program will run from May 1 to June 29, and it will allow certain delinquent taxpayers a chance to make their accounts compliant with state tax law. The program will apply to periods before Jan. 1, 2018, and only includes liabilities that have not been previously reported to the comptroller....

