Novartis Could Be On Hook For Generic Drug: Calif. Justices

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 9:36 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court on Thursday said brand-name drugmaker Novartis could be held liable for negligent misrepresentation and failure to warn of the alleged dangers of a generic version of one of its drugs, saying its liability doesn’t end after it sells the rights to the drug.



The state high court upheld a lower court’s decision that Novartis AG could be a defendant in the suit brought by twins who claim their autism stems from their mother ingesting a generic version of Novartis’ name-brand asthma medication...

To view the full article, register now.