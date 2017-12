EPA Can't Ditch Enviro's Fluoride Fight, Calif. Judge Says

Law360, San Jose (December 21, 2017, 7:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday denied the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s bid to toss a lawsuit from Food & Water Watch and others seeking to ban drinking-water fluoridation, rejecting the agency’s assertion the advocates didn’t provide enough information to determine if the chemical poses an unreasonable risk.







The ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen sets the ball in motion for the court to consider the petition by Food & Water Watch Inc., Fluoride Action Network and other groups and individuals who under...

