EPA Is Illegally Pushing Out Science Advisers, Suit Says

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 7:31 PM EST) -- A coalition of scientific advocacy groups and individuals filed suit Thursday against the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, arguing that a policy removing members of the agency’s scientific advisory committees for receiving EPA grants violated federal rules and was an effort to favor industry and deregulation.



Physicians for Social Responsibility, the National Hispanic Medical Association and others filed suit in D.C. federal court against EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt arguing that scientists are being improperly replaced with industry allies on federal advisory committees that provide...

