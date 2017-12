Health Care Exec Can't Pursue Gay Discrimination Suit

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 8:14 PM EST) -- A sales executive can’t pursue a suit alleging he wasn’t hired by Midwest Geriatric Management LLC because he is gay since sexual orientation is not protected by Title VII under Eighth Circuit precedent, a Missouri federal judge ruled Thursday.



U.S. District Judge Jean C. Hamilton granted Midwest Geriatric’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Mark Horton, a gay man who worked in a top sales position for Celtic Healthcare, alleging the company retracted a job offer after he revealed that he was in a homosexual...

