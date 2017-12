Hospitals Urge Judge to Halt $1.6B Cut to Drug Payments

Law360, Washington (December 21, 2017, 6:55 PM EST) -- Hospital groups urged a D.C. federal judge Thursday to temporarily block a planned U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reimbursement tweak that will slash $1.6 billion from the 340B drug discount program, arguing the government overstepped its bounds and is open to a legal challenge.



The American Hospital Association and other groups pushed in oral arguments for a preliminary injunction against a change to the “mechanical formula” that an attorney for the hospital groups argued was imposed by Congress and leaves little room for alteration....

To view the full article, register now.