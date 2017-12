Venezuela Wins Stay Of Dutch Glass Co.'s $500M Award

Law360, Los Angeles (December 21, 2017, 9:53 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge paused a glassmaker’s petition to enforce a $500 million arbitration award issued against Venezuela for expropriating two production plants, finding on Thursday that the country’s ongoing effort to annul the Owens-Illinois Inc. subsidiary’s award merited a pause in the U.S. litigation.



In September, Venezuela had asked U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to dismiss the case entirely, because Dutch subsidiary Owens-Illinois European Group BV, or OIEG, gave up its right to collect the 2015 award issued by the International Centre for Settlement...

To view the full article, register now.