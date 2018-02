Real Estate Group Of The Year: Dentons

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- Dentons LLP's real estate team has been helping to reshape the Chicago skyline, including assisting on a $1 billion deal to redevelop four blocks around Union Station, and is regularly a go-to for top financial institutions like U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp., earning the firm a spot among Law360’s 2017 Real Estate Groups of the Year.



The group, which has about 100 lawyers throughout the U.S. and more than 1,300 lawyers worldwide, had a busy 2017 with work that cut across development, finance, leasing and more....

To view the full article, register now.