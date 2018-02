Real Estate Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:18 PM EST) -- In the past year, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP’s real estate group guided deals worth more than $70 billion, including such blockbuster transactions as Invitation Homes’ $11 billion merger with Starwood Waypoint Homes, earning the group a spot among Law360’s 2017 Real Estate Groups of the Year.



This is the fifth time in a row that Simpson Thacher’s real estate group, which boasts about 55 lawyers, has made the list. The group’s work runs the gamut from multibillion-dollar portfolio acquisitions and refinancings to single asset sales...

To view the full article, register now.