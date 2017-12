Atty's Failure Led To Lawmaker's Conviction, Pa. Justices Told

Law360, Philadelphia (December 21, 2017, 4:55 PM EST) -- A convicted ex-Pennsylvania legislative leader is urging the state’s Supreme Court to find that his former attorney’s failure to preserve testimony from a group of witnesses effectively neutered efforts to defend himself from charges that he ordered statehouse staffers to campaign for him during business hours.



Ex-House Speaker Bill DeWeese told the justices in a brief on Monday that his former attorney’s failure, which two lower courts have said did not impact his defense, could have made a material impact in the minds of jurors given...

