Shale Landowners Denied Class Arbitration In Royalty Row

Law360, Philadelphia (December 21, 2017, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday denied a group of over 600 Marcellus Shale landowners’ bid for class arbitration in their fight with Chesapeake Energy Corp., Anadarko Energy and other drillers over shale gas royalty payments, and instead booted the bulk of the cases into individual arbitration.



U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann scolded the landowners for ignoring Third Circuit precedents that are hostile to class arbitration, saying that the move succeeded only in slowing down the progress of the litigation over allegedly improper royalty deductions.



“In the...

