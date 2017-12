CFPB Delays Prepaid Card Regulation's Effective Date

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 5:56 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it plans to make changes to a rule governing the prepaid card market and further extend the compliance date so that card issuers have more time to prepare for those changes.



The CFPB’s prepaid card rule was first scheduled to take effect in October, but the bureau, under former Director Richard Cordray, gave card issuers an extension until April 2018 to comply with the regulation. That was because the CFPB had planned to make changes to its first-of-their...

To view the full article, register now.