Analysis

4 Attorney Rule Changes To Watch For In 2018

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Legal ethics experts looking to keep up with the latest conduct rule changes should earn their paychecks this year.

In one notable revision effort, the American Bar Association is moving ahead on a major overhaul of the Model Rules on lawyer advertising and client solicitation.

In Louisiana, the state high court is mulling a rule proposal about advance fees and trust accounts. And beginning in 2018, Illinois lawyers will have to comply with a new edict on malpractice insurance and practice management education.

Here are four...
