Ex-Skadden Securities Atty Joins Allen Matkins In Calif.

Law360, San Jose (January 3, 2018, 2:30 PM EST) -- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP has brought onboard a former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorney as a securities and corporate governance litigation partner in its San Francisco office.



Richard S. Horvath Jr. has built a practice focused on representing directors, officers and public companies in shareholder class actions and derivative litigation, including alleged violations of federal securities laws, breaches of fiduciary duty and mergers and acquisitions transactions, according to the law firm’s Dec. 21 announcement.



"Rick's experience representing or opposing...

