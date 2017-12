Douglas Kills Arbitration Bid In Antitrust Row: 5th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (December 21, 2017, 10:20 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday upheld a Texas federal judge's ruling overriding an arbitration agreement in an antitrust suit in which a dental supply manufacturer accused six others of pushing it out of the market, saying the underlying contract had nothing to do with the dispute before the court.



U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick E. Higginbottom wrote in the court's opinion that the arbitration agreement cited by the defendant companies falls into a narrow exception that allows plaintiff Archer and White Sales Inc. to escape arbitration. He...

