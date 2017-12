Law360's Pro Say: The Biggest Legal Stories Of 2017

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 9:01 PM EST) -- For the final episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast in 2017, the team discusses the five biggest legal stories of the year, including sexual misconduct scandals, Trump's impact on the judiciary, lawsuits against the executive branch, indictments from Robert Mueller's investigation, and women in the law pushing back against pay bias and lack of advancement.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments....

To view the full article, register now.