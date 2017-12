Texas Justices Affirm State In Multistate Tax Compact Row

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 6:37 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court affirmed a court of appeals ruling Friday, denying an Atlanta-based manufacturer’s $1 million refund claim based on its use of a multistate agreement’s three-factor apportionment formula, holding the apportionment of the Texas franchise tax is exclusively the province of Texas franchise tax law.



In the 27-page ruling against Graphic Packaging Corp., Texas Supreme Court Justice John Devine said the company should not have used the Multistate Tax Compact’s three-factor formula for apportioning business income, but rather the single-factor formula provided under the...

