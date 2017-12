DC Circ. Douses Challenge To FERC Hydro Payment Denial

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 2:08 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's rejection of a New York hydroelectric dam owner's bid to be credited for overpayments, saying the agency correctly held that a 2006 settlement resolved the issue and a subsequent D.C. Circuit ruling making such payments unlawful doesn't change that.



The case was brought by Erie Boulevard Hydropower LP, a unit of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP that operates four hydroelectric dams downstream from the Conklingville Dam on the Sacandaga River. Erie argued that FERC wrongly refused...

To view the full article, register now.