Fed. Circ. Revives Bosch Bid To Amend, Puts Burden On PTAB

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 5:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit gave Bosch Automotive Service Solutions LLC a new chance Friday to amend a tire monitoring patent in an inter partes review, a decision that also placed the burden of proof on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on remand because the patent challenger had dropped out of the case.



The appeals court affirmed the PTAB’s 2015 decision that all the claims of Bosch’s patent challenged by Autel Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. were invalid as obvious. However, it found that the PTAB wrongly placed...

To view the full article, register now.