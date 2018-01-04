By Arpita Bhattacharyya and Barbara McCurdy January 4, 2018, 1:25 PM ESTLaw360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:25 PM EST) -- The inter partes review procedure includes an estoppel provision that prohibits an IPR petitioner from later raising before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a district court or U.S. International Trade Commission any ground of invalidity of a claim that the petitioner “raised or reasonably could have raised” during the IPR. 35 U.S.C. § 315(e). The seemingly broad scope of the estoppel provision has concerned many petitioners about the risk of losing a patentability challenge in an IPR and being estopped from challenging the same patent...
Continuing Uncertainty On Scope Of IPR Petitioner Estoppel
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login