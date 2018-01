Banking Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- While the growth of the U.S. economy continues to deliver huge profits for banks, the hotter market for initial public offerings and rising demand for online lending platforms are posing new legal questions for banks even as they work to wrap up unfinished business from the financial crisis.



Here, Law360 looks at some of the cases that will shape the legal landscape for banks in 2018.



Cyan Inc. v. Beaver County Employees Retirement Fund



Securities issuers and the plaintiffs' bar have been keeping a close eye...

To view the full article, register now.