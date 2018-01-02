How Electronic Logging Devices Will Change Transportation

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 11:58 AM EST) -- Over-the-road motor carriers and many others are taking notice of the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate. We are seeing raised hands with many questions and some confusion at this very moment from a wide range of market participants, including shippers, intermediaries and forwarders, private carriers and companies with unique and nuanced business models involving direct or indirect transportation.



Below, we set the record straight for those who may not have been following the play-by-play of the ELD mandate over the last few years.



What is the...

To view the full article, register now.