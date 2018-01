What To Watch For In UK Financial Litigation In 2018

Law360, London (January 3, 2018, 6:41 PM GMT) -- The U.K. financial services industry faces another active year in court, preparing to wrestle with more rate rigging cases, claims against credit card companies over fees and follow-up misconduct allegations dating from the financial crisis.



British banks are bracing for the outcome in a key Euribor manipulation criminal trial that could open the way to civil claims, while Lloyds Banking Group PLC is preparing for a potential wave of civil suits following revelations of serious internal failings at HBOS PLC during the trial of six financiers...

