Pear Therapeutics Closes Temasek-Led $50M Funding Round

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 2:03 PM EST) -- Pear Therapeutics Inc., a Boston-based pioneer of prescription digital therapeutics aimed at fighting addiction and mental illness, on Tuesday said it scored $50 million in a Series B financing round led by Singapore's state-run investment firm Temasek Holdings Private Ltd.



Pear said the new funding will be used to amp up the development and sale of its therapeutics, which are software applications that have shown the ability to safely and successfully improve patient outcomes in clinical trials.



In September, the company announced that it earned U.S....

