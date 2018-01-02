Welltower Puts Up $368M For Senior Living Portfolio
Welltower Inc., a REIT focused on senior housing operations and health services said that it will purchase the landlord's ownership interest in a portfolio of four rental continuing care retirement communities in Washington, D.C., Miami and Charlottesville, Virginia, from Sunrise Senior Living LLC for $368 million. The sale of one community has already been completed with the other three expected to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login