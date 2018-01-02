Welltower Puts Up $368M For Senior Living Portfolio

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 1:53 PM EST) -- Ohio-based real estate investment trust Welltower will acquire a portfolio of retirement care communities from Sunrise Senior Living for $368 million, the company said Tuesday.



Welltower Inc., a REIT focused on senior housing operations and health services said that it will purchase the landlord's ownership interest in a portfolio of four rental continuing care retirement communities in Washington, D.C., Miami and Charlottesville, Virginia, from Sunrise Senior Living LLC for $368 million. The sale of one community has already been completed with the other three expected to...

