Businessman Says Philly Paper Falsely Said He Was Jailed

Law360, Philadelphia (January 2, 2018, 2:25 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania businessman sued the Philadelphia Business Journal in state court for defamation, saying the publication falsely stated in a retrospective on former recipients of its “40 Under 40” awards that he was serving prison time.



Brian Harrington, a partner behind several Philadelphia restaurants and an assistant high school lacrosse coach at LaSalle College High School, said on Dec. 28 that the newspaper published a story that included his photograph alongside text suggesting he was convicted on fraud charges and was serving a 16-year federal sentence....

