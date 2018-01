Ribbon Maker Wants Tariffs On Chinese Competitors

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 12:20 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania company has asked U.S. trade officials to slap hefty tariffs on imports of decorative ribbons from China, alleging that Chinese producers are selling the goods at unfairly low prices in the U.S. market and benefiting from extensive government subsidies.



In its petitions to the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission, Berwick Offray LLC claimed that the influx of Chinese ribbons is badly hampering their bottom line and that duties should be imposed to create a level playing field among ribbon...

To view the full article, register now.