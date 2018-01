Aetna Says Inquiry Shows ACA Withdrawal Suit Is Meritless

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- Aetna Inc. has asked a Pennsylvania court to toss a shareholder suit claiming the company misled investors about its reasons for leaving Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges last year, arguing an independent special committee found Aetna’s executives used proper business judgment in exiting the exchanges.



The insurer’s dismissal motion, filed Dec. 27 in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, said that a six-month investigation by a special litigation committee determined that executives didn’t breach their fiduciary duties of loyalty or care in withdrawing from the...

To view the full article, register now.