Expert Analysis

NJ Case Bolsters The Limitations Defense Against SEC

By Joseph Dever and Matthew Elkin January 2, 2018, 1:01 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 1:01 PM EST) -- It’s a bit tricky advising clients on how the statute-of-limitations defense works in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement cases. SEC civil enforcement actions are subject to the five-year statute of limitations period under 28 U.S.C. § 2462.[1] This provision bars the government from filing claims seeking punitive remedies, but not equitable remedies, for conduct that took place more than five years from the filing date. Last summer, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Kokesh v. SEC, 137 S. Ct. 1635 (2017), that SEC disgorgement claims...
