Fed. Circ. Asked To Clarify Venue For Multidistrict States

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:32 PM EST) -- BigCommerce Inc. has asked the Federal Circuit to clarify whether a company can be sued for patent infringement in any judicial district in the state where it is incorporated, arguing it shouldn’t be forced to defend against suits filed in the Eastern District of Texas.



The software company late last month asked for immediate review of lower court decisions to let continue in East Texas separate infringement suits brought by Diem LLC and Express Mobile Inc. The petitions present a question about proper venue in states...

